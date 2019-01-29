One of the special ones: Heat remember agent Henry Thomas one year after his death
On the one-year anniversary of Henry Thomas' death, members of the Miami Heat reflect on the life and impact of the longtime NBA agent who represented Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem. Thomas died on Jan. 27, 2018
