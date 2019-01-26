Dwyane Wade on his reception in Cleveland, how Heat’s defense powered win over Cavs
Video Details
Dwyane Wade on his reception in Cleveland and how Miami Heat's defense powered the win after posting 13 points and 6 rebounds..
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618