Justise Winslow on getting more comfortable running the point, playing with Tyler Johnson
Video Details
Justise Winslow talks about getting more comfortable running the point and playing with Tyler Johnson after dropping a Miami Heat-high 27 points.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618