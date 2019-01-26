Steve Clifford discusses shooting woes in 1st half, lack of defense after Magic’s loss to Wizards
Video Details
Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford breaks down the loss to the Washington Wizards, mentioning that the Magic struggled defensively and making wide open shots even though they had an explosive second half.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618