Heat serve lunch to federal employees during U.S. government shutdown
Video Details
The Miami Heat serve lunch to over 1,000 members of the United States Coast Guard and federal employees at the Miami Int'l Airport during the U.S. government shutdown.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618