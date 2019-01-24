Dwyane Wade, former teammate Jason Williams swap jerseys in the 305
Video Details
Dwyane Wade and Jason Williams -- a member of the Miami Heat 2006 NBA Champion team -- swap jerseys in the 305.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618