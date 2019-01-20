Dwyane Wade shares his thoughts on playing his last game in Chicago
Video Details
Dwyane Wade shares his thoughts on playing his last game in Chicago after 117-103 Miami Heat win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618