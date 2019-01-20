Aric Almirola on spending a day with Lightning, racing in the Daytona 500
Video Details
- Aric Almirola
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- Tampa Bay Lightning
We welcomed Aric Almirola as he joined us pregame to talk his day with the Lightning, the Daytona 500 coming up on Nascar on Fox, and what drives him as an athlete.
