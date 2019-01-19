Steve Clifford credits Nets for hitting tough shots and says Magic had chances but couldn’t convert
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
-
Steve Clifford credits the Brooklyn Nets for hitting tough shots and says the Orlando Magic had chances but couldn't convert.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618