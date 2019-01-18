Brayden Point on becoming NHL’s first player with 30+ goals, 30+ assists this season, loss to Toronto
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brayden Point
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Toronto Maple Leafs
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point on the 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs and the intensity of play after becoming the first player in the NHL to notch 30+ goals and 30+ assists this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618