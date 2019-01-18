Jon Cooper says Lightning played well enough to win but a few breakdowns made the difference
Video Details
Jon Cooper says the Tampa Bay Lightning played well enough to win but a couple of breakdowns made the difference in the 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618