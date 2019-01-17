Panthers practice report: Team happy to see Trocheck back at full participation
Hear what the Florida Panthers had to say about seeing Vincent Trocheck be a full participant at practice Thursday, the first time he has done so since fracturing his ankle Nov. 19.
