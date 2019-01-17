Aaron Gordon: ‘It’s definitely disappointing that we lost’
- Aaron Gordon
- Central
- Detroit Pistons
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- NBA
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
-
Aaron Gordon says that the Orlando Magic have to be more locked in on the defensive end, as he reacts to the loss to the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night.
