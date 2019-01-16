Justise Winslow emphasizes “a lack of effort” in tonight’s performance
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Justise Winslow
- Miami Heat
- Milwaukee Bucks
- NBA
- Southeast
-
Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow discusses the Heat "losing their competitive edge" in tonight's tough loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618