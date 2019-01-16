Aleksander Barkov: Cats need to do better on power play
Video Details
- Aleksander Barkov
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Montreal Canadiens
- NHL
-
Florida Panthers’ captain Aleksander Barkov says that they simply couldn’t score against the Montreal Canadiens, as he discusses the matchup Tuesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618