Tyler Johnson on Justise Winslow’s outing, plays that don’t show up on the boxscore
Video Details
Tyler Johnson joined us postgame to talk about what it took to finish tonight's game, the plays he creates that don’t show up on the box score, and the play of Justise Winslow.
