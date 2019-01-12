Coach Fiorentino gives shooting techniques tips on Heat Kids Day
Video Details
“You can’t shoot with your elbow out, it won’t be accurate.” -Coach Tony Fiorentino gives kids tips on shooting techniques and lets them shoot a few hoops as well.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618