Brayden Point on Bolts: ‘I’m lucky enough to play with guys that get the puck to me’
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point shares his thoughts on the victory over the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night, mentioning the Bolts gained speed and created some offense as the game progressed.
