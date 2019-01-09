Ryan McDonagh details Bolts defense creating more puck visibility for Andre Vasilevskiy
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Ryan McDonagh
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Defenseman Ryan McDonagh highlights defense placing an emphasis on creating more puck visibility for Vasilevskiy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618