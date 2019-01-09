Jon Cooper describes Andre Vasilevskiy as ‘the best player on the floor tonight’
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper highlights Andre Vasilevskiy's ability to make huge saves in key moments to bolster the Bolts over the Blue Jackets.
