J.T. Miller back at Lightning practice, no set date for return to ice
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- J.T. Miller
- J.T. Miller
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning winger J.T. Miller was back at practice Monday, but even though he is feeling much better, he is not 100 percent sure when he will make his return to game action.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618