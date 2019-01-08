Heat have hands full when West-leading Nuggets pay a visit
Video Details
- Denver Nuggets
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Nikola Jokic
- Northwest
- Southeast
- West
- West
-
The Miami Heat will have their hands full on their return home Tuesday night, as they gear up for a visit from Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618