Bob Boughner details tough OT loss, contributions of Mike Hoffman
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- James Reimer
- Mike Hoffman
- Mike Hoffman
- NHL
-
Bob Boughner talks tonight’s tough OT loss, Mike Hoffman contributions to the team, and the play of James Reimer.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618