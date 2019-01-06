Panther legacy Radek Dvorak shares his memories as a Panther, revisits 1996 Stanley Cup run
After 9 seasons and over 600 games played for the Panthers, Radek Dvorak joins us to discuss the feeling of becoming a Panther at the age of 18, memories from their 1996 Stanley Cup run, and his triple A hockey team in South Florida.
