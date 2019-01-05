Panthers visit local hospitals during holidays to spend time with pediatric patients
The Florida Panthers paid visits to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Broward Health Medical Center and Alex's Place at Sylvester during the holidays to spread some joy and spend time with pediatric patients.
