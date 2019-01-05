Hassan Whiteside: ‘We’re going to be a great defensive group’
Video Details
"We're going to be a great defensive group." -Hassan Whiteside on the Miami Heat getting over .500 after dropping 21 points, 18 rebounds and 2 blocks. #HEATCulture #NBA
