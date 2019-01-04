Jon Cooper on Lightning’s winning ways: ‘It’s a fun group to coach right now’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Los Angeles Kings
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- West
- West
-
"Guys are pulling for each other; they're playing for each other. It's a fun group to coach right now." -Jon Cooper after the Tampa Bay Lightning's 6-2 win over the Kings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618