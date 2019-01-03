Lightning captain Steven Stamkos campaigns for Brayden Point’s inclusion in All-Star Game
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos campaigns for teammate Brayden Point to join him and Nikita Kucherov at the NHL All-Star Game.
