D.J. Augustin says the Magic came out and proved a point to Bulls
Video Details
- Central
- Chicago Bulls
- D.J. Augustin
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- NBA
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
-
Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin says it felt good to get a win on his returning night and that the Magic were focused in their matchup against the Chicago Bulls.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618