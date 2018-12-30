Evan Fournier after game-winner: ‘We have to stay together, keep fighting, and play with that spirit’
Video Details
We check in with tonight's hero Evan Fournier as he takes us through his game-winning shot and how the Orlando Magic were able to pull away in the 4th.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618