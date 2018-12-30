Aleksander Barkov on tonight’s game-winner, Panthers response after tough loss
Video Details
- Aleksander Barkov
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- James Reimer
- NHL
-
Aleksander Barkov shares his thoughts on the Panthers response after last night's tough loss, tonight's game-winning goal, and the effort of James Reimer in goal.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618