Steve Clifford on Vucevic’s huge double-double, Magic’s defensive effort
Video Details
Hear from Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford as he talks beating the best team in the NBA, Nikola Vucevic's MASSIVE double-double, and the defensive effort made by his team tonight.
