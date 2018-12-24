Heat coach Erik Spoelstra breaks down his 500th career victory
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra breaks down Sunday's victory, what it means to get his 500th career victory, and Dwyane Wade's finale against their Sunshine State rivals.
