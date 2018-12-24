Tyler Johnson not fazed by being a late addition to Heat’s starting lineup
Video Details
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson joins Jason Jackson in the Winner's Circle to chat about his late addition to the starting lineup and the team picking up its fifth straight win.
