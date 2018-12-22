Roberto Luongo on his 33-save game: ‘Tonight was good, especially in rebound situations’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Detroit Red Wings
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- NHL
- Roberto Luongo
-
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo says that the Cats established good momentum early in the game and gave them the confidence level they needed to win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618