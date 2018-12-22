Mike Hoffman recaps 2-1 win over Red Wings: ‘We played smart hockey’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Detroit Red Wings
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Mike Hoffman
- Mike Hoffman
- NHL
-
Mike Hoffman talks on how the Florida Panthers played smart hockey against the Red Wings, noting good opportunities on the power play and switching around line combinations.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618