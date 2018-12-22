Jonathan Huberdeau: ‘The power play is gonna win you games’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Detroit Red Wings
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Jonathan Huberdeau
- NHL
- Roberto Luongo
-
Jonathan Huberdeau chats with Jessica Blaylock on the win over the Detroit Red Wings, discussing Roberto Luongo’s outstanding performance, the importance of the power play and what to expect as the Florida Panthers move on to Chicago.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618