Bob Boughner on win over Red Wings: ‘I liked our line combinations tonight’
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Detroit Red Wings
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- Jonathan Huberdeau
- NHL
- Roberto Luongo
Florida Panthers head coach Bob Boughner breaks down the victory over the Detroit Red Wings, discussing Roberto Luongo’s performance, line combinations and gives Jonathan Huberdeau a lot of credit for sticking to the game plan.
