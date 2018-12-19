Dwyane Wade on impact of losing Dragic, process of Waiters’ return
Video Details
- Dion Waiters
- Dwyane Wade
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Goran Dragic
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Southeast
-
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade talks after Wednesday's practice about the impact of being without Goran Dragic for an extended period of time and what the process will be like of getting Dion Waiters back.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618