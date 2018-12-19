Magic welcome surging Spurs to town Wednesday night
Video Details
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- NBA
- Orlando Magic
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southeast
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
The Orlando Magic brace for a visit from the surging San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618