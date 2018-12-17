Josh Richardson talks about being mentally prepared to finish road trip strong
Video Details
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Josh Richardson
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Southeast
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson credits tonight's win over the Pelicans to focusing on the little things and being mentally prepared to take the win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618