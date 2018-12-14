Anthony Cirelli on his growing confidence, stellar return of Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli sits down with Brian Engblom after Thursday's win over the Maple Leafs to discuss his growing confidence and the performance of goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in his return.
