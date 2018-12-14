Ryan Callahan on Vasilevskiy: He showed why he’s a world-class goaltender
Video Details
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Ryan Callahan
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan was as impressed as everyone else by the unbelievable performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy on Thursday night in his first game back from injury.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618