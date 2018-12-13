MLB Winter Meetings 2018: MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro joins Kelly Saco to chat all things Marlins
Video Details
Kelly Saco catches up with MLB.com reporter Joe Frisaro to get the latest on the trade market for catcher J.T. Realmuto and examine how active the Miami Marlins might be in the Rule 5 draft.
