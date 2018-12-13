Erik Spoelstra credits Jazz’s play but says Heat’s performance in blowout loss is ‘not acceptable’
Video Details
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra credits the Jazz's play but offers no excuses in the breakdown of the blowout loss, calling the performance "not acceptable."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618