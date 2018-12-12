MLB Winter Meetings 2018: Rays rumored to be in the mix for big bat
Kelly Saco checks in from the MLB Winter Meetings in Las Vegas with the reports that the Tampa Bay Rays could be a destination for free agent slugger Nelson Cruz, as well as the news that the team's Ybor City stadium proposal is not viable.
