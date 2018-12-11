Rays owner Stuart Sternberg gives an update on Ybor City stadium proposal
Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg addressed the media during Winter Meetings to touch on the letter from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and provide an update on the status of the proposed stadium plan for Ybor City.
