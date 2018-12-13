Magic grab passports, prepare for Bulls in first of 2 games in Mexico City
Video Details
The Orlando Magic get ready for some international flavor as they take on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night for the first of two games in Mexico City.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618