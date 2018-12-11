Rays owner Stuart Sternberg on the death of longtime field coordinator Jim Hoff
Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg offers his condolences to the family and friends of Jim Hoff, the team's longtime field coordinator who died Monday in Tampa. Hoff was 73.
