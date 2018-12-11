MLB Winter Meetings 2018: Rays could be in market for both pitcher, hitter
FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco catches up with Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin at the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas to glean some insight into whom the Tampa Bay Rays might be targeting this offseason.
